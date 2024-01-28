Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik-Deepika's Aerial Actioner Drops by 29% in India

Hyderabad: Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, experienced a fluctuation in its box office performance by the third day of its release. Initially, the film garnered a strong opening on Thursday, which further escalated on the Republic Day holiday on Friday. However, it faced a decline in collections on Saturday, as reported by early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Fighter experienced a 29.11% decrease in numbers on Saturday compared to its day 2 collections. On day 3, the film earned Rs 28 crore in India, starting from its opening at Rs 22.5 crore and reaching a total of Rs 39.5 crore within two days. Despite a 29.58% occupancy rate on Saturday, the overall domestic box office earnings reached Rs 90 crore after three days. Fighter faced obstacles, notably a ban in Gulf countries, impacting its potential audience.

Featuring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, Fighter marked director Siddharth Anand's return following his previous blockbuster, Pathaan, released a year earlier. Much like his previous work, Fighter showcased its lead actors' impressive physicality on screen. Fighter marks Siddharth and Hrithik's third collaboration after Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The film's official synopsis outlines the narrative of the Air Dragons, an elite unit commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. Fighter portrays their journey as the first responders to hostile situations, comprised of top combat aviators selected from the Indian Air Force. The storyline delves into their dedication to the nation amidst internal and external conflicts.