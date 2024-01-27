Fighter box office collection day 2: Hrithik-Deepika starrer jumps by over 70% on Republic Day

Hyderabad: On its second day of release, Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter witnessed a significant surge in box office collections, especially as it coincided with Republic Day. After collection of Rs 24 crore on the first day, the movie headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone soared to new heights by raking in an impressive Rs 39.5 crore on day two, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

This remarkable leap of over 70% propelled the film's two-day domestic total to Rs 61 crore, hinting at a potential opening weekend collection ranging between Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore. The film garnered a 41% occupancy rate for the standard 2D version and a slightly higher 42% for the 3D version, with evening shows witnessing the most footfalls. Notably, Mumbai and Delhi NCR regions reported around 50% occupancy, while Chennai boasted over 80% occupancy despite limited screenings. Despite recent industry trends, Fighter isn't being marketed as a pan-India film.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Fighter fell short of Hrithik's record of opening day collections, particularly compared to his collaborations with Siddharth Anand. The film, however, marked a return to form for the star following the perceived underperformance of his last release, Vikram Vedha, which concluded its domestic run with approximately Rs 80 crore. Hrithik's highest-grossing opening to date remains War, which earned Rs 53 crore in 2019 and amassed around Rs 470 crore worldwide. Siddharth, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor also come from recent blockbuster successes, including Pathaan and Animal.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Fighter narrates a patriotic tale revolving around the lives of Air Force fighter pilots during times of conflict. Alongside Hrithik and Deepika, the movie features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. With the positive momentum and audience reception, Fighter is anticipated to maintain its strong performance throughout the weekend, promising further success for the cast and crew involved.