Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik-Deepika Starrer Soars High, Mints Rs 337 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter, released on January 25, a day before Republic Day, gained considerable momentum over the weekend. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, this Siddharth Anand directorial managed to collect Rs 196.9 crore net in India within its 18-day run in theaters, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The worldwide box office collection, as reported by Marflix Pictures, stands at Rs 337 crore.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Sacnilk reports that on Day 18, the movie earned Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office. In India, the gross collection amounted to Rs 243 crore, with an additional Rs 94 crore from overseas, contributing to the total worldwide collection of Rs 337 crore. On Sunday, February 11, the Hindi version of the movie had an overall occupancy of 30.05 percent. It is worth noting that on Republic Day, the film had the highest collection, with Rs 39.5 crore, surpassing its release day numbers which was Rs 22.5 crore. The movie earned Rs 146.5 crore during the first week.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Fighter is a collaborative production between Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi also play significant roles in the movie. This aerial action movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.