Fighter: Ahead of release, Hrithik, Anil meet IAF officers to honour spirit of real life heroes

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are all geared up for their upcoming film, Fighter. The highly anticipated film has garnered a lot of buzz since its announcement. The film's cast is now on a promotional spree and as part of their promotions, Hrithik Roshan and his co-star Anil paid tribute to real-life heroes at the Pune Air Force Station.

Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter has been one of the most awaited films of 2024. Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, who play key roles in the film, met with IAF officers at Pune Air Force Station just two days before its theatrical release. A paparazzi account took to Instagram to share some images of the two stars during their recent visit to the Air Force Station.

The first photo shows both actors kneeling on the ground posing with Air Force officers at the facility. There are also images of kids posing with unique messages written on paper for real-life heroes. It was done as part of ThankYouFighter campaign, honouring the nation's heroes and saluting the spirit of the Indian Air Force.

As part of the said promotional effort, the film crew reportedly collected messages from individuals around the country thanking our country's soldiers and saluting the spirit and valour of the IAF officers. The team received 2.5 lakh handwritten #ThankYouFighter messages from students, which they on Tuesday handed over the the Pune officers.

Talking about the film, the aerial actioner marks Hrithik and Deepika's maiden cooperation, in which they will undertake risky acrobatic stunts and embark on thrilling missions. The movie promises to be a stunning action extravaganza unlike anything seen on the big screen before. The Siddharth Anand directorial, produced by Viacom18 Studios in cooperation with Marflix Pictures, is slated to release on January 25, 2024.