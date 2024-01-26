Fighter: After Ban in Gulf Countries, Hrithik Roshan's Film Faces Suspension in UAE

Hyderabad: Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, debuted in theatres on Thursday to positive reviews. The film opened to decent numbers with rave reviews from fans and critics alike. However, the aerial flick lost a significant portion of its global box office revenue after being banned in Gulf countries.

Earlier reports stated that the film would be banned in all Gulf countries except the UAE. Unfortunately, the film has now been suspended in the UAE too. According to reports, Fighter had been prohibited throughout Gulf countries, with the exception of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Now, in the latest development, the film has been suspended in the UAE. Many theatres have also removed the possibility of booking tickets.

Fans in the UAE were shattered to hear this news. Although the specific cause for the prohibition is unknown, speculations suggest that the video was banned owing to 'objectionable' content. The Indian film industry has a big market in the UAE and the CGC countries. After Fighter being banned in these places, the picture will suffer a significant drop in global box office earnings.

Prior to the announcement of the ban, sources suggested that the film would be released in the UAE with a PG 15 rating. Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, premiered yesterday (January 25) to positive reviews. According to early assessments, the picture did well on its first day. In addition to Hrithik and Deepika, Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi play major parts. The action thriller centres on an Air Force squadron's assignment.