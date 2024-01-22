Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer brings in Rs 3.1 crore for day 1

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated movie Fighter is all geared up for a big opening at the box office with an outstanding advance booking collection. As indicated in the most recent report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed around Rs 3.1 crore from its day 1 advanced bookings. The aerial action thriller features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as the main cast, alongside Anil Kapoor.

According to the same report, Fighter has sold a total of 94,748 tickets for its opening day across the country. Reportedly, the highest number of sales were recorded in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. With three more days remaining until the release, the film will likely surpass the Rs 4 crore milestone through its advanced ticket sales.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the eve of Republic Day. Based on the film synopsis, the story centres around a new and elite unit named Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to insurgent activities in the Srinagar Valley. The film is billed as a tribute to the courage, sacrifices and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces.

During the trailer launch, Siddharth stated that on January 25, everyone should come and show their support and appreciation for the film. The director said that whilst he has previously worked on numerous action films, this particular project has been an entirely different journey. He highlighted that the success of this film is not solely dependent on one individual, as it has been a collective team effort.

Hrithik, too, expressed his gratitude for the extraordinary and passionate individuals that surround him, thanking the universe for the opportunity to work with someone as 'crazy' and passionate as Siddharth Anand and to possess the same degree of courage, passion and insanity as Anil Kapoor.