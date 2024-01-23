Fighter advance booking day 1: Hrithik-Deepika starrer rakes in Rs 4 cr, over 1 lakh tickets sold

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their first film of 2024, and early indications suggest a promising start. According to recent estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film, titled Fighter, has garnered Rs 4.06 crore through advance bookings for its opening day on January 25.

The portal reports a total of 1,26,985 tickets have been sold for the film's opening day across India. Leading the pack in terms of advance bookings are states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi.

The anticipation for Fighter extends beyond India, with impressive numbers recorded in the US and Canada as well. At the international box office, the film has surpassed $300K in advance bookings, and it is expected to surpass Hrithik's previous records set by films like Vikram Vedha and War. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "Fighter overseas advance booking: Best in USA/Canada. Pre-sales has crossed $300K. Will comfortably overtake Hrithik Roshan’s recent openings Vikram Vedha ($370K) and War ($311K) in the advance booking stage only..."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. This film is Deepika's third project with Siddharth Anand, following Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik and Siddharth had previously teamed up for films like Bang Bang (2014) with Katrina Kaif and the 2019 action-packed War alongside Tiger Shroff.

Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, Fighter also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film is slated for release on Republic Day Eve. Fighter is touted as a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces, narrating the story of a new elite unit, Air Dragons, commissioned in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

On a related note, putting earlier speculations of a rift with Siddharth Anand to rest, Deepika has now joined the promotional activities for Fighter. Deepika made a stunning appearance in a sweatshirt and flared jeans as she joined Hrithik during the promotional event in Mumbai two days prior film's release.