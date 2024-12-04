'Fight Like a Girl': Samantha's Latest Post Packs a Punch, Timing Leaves Netizens Intrigued

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight recently, navigating both success in professional life and personal loss. Just days ago, she celebrated the success of her Amazon Prime series Citadel: Honey Bunny, but the celebration was cut short as she faced a deep personal loss with the passing of her father. The actor who is an avid social media user, turned to her Instagram to express her feelings in a way that has caught the attention of many.

Samantha's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Her health issues following her separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya were well-documented, and she's also had to cope with the emotional turbulence that came with the split. While she continues to focus on her work, her ex-husband is moving forward with his life, is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala.

'Fight Like A Girl', says Samantha in her latest post (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu IG Story)

Samantha recently shared a post that has intrigued netizens. She reshared a video originally posted by Hollywood actor Viola Davis. The video shows a boy and a girl wrestling, with the boy, who exudes confidence before the match, seen crying after losing to the girl. Viola Davis captioned the video, "Not fragile like a flower 🌷, fragile like a BOMB 💣💪🏿🔥❤️ #FightLikeAGGirl. Samantha, resonating with the message, reposted it on her Instagram Story with the same hashtag, #FightLikeAGirl.

This isn't the first time Samantha has used her platform to talk about women's empowerment. Her social media is filled with posts celebrating girl power and messages that encourage women to embrace their strength. Given her recent experiences, many fans couldn't help but wonder if this post was a reflection of her own resilience. The hashtag #FightLikeAGirl, paired with the timing of her post, left netizens speculating whether it has a deeper message behind it.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made headlines when she appeared alongside Varun Dhawan in a rapid-fire round on Prime Video's YouTube channel. In a fun moment, Varun asked Samantha about the most ridiculous amount of money she had ever spent on something completely useless. Without hesitation, she responded, "My ex's expensive gifts." When pressed for more details, she cheekily avoided specifics.

Looking ahead, Samantha's fans are eagerly awaiting her next big project. She is set to reunite with the renowned directors Raj & DK, with whom she previously collaborated on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Together, they will work on Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, a six-part fantasy drama series. The project, which began filming in Mumbai in July, is helmed by Rahi Anil Barve. It is a 6-part limited series co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.