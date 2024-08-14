'Fiery And Fearless': Shaheer Sheikh Supports Hina Khan With Heartfelt Words Amid Her Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer, remains optimistic about her recovery. Amidst her struggle, her family, friends, and fans are unwaveringly supporting her, offering prayers and encouragement. On Wednesday, Shaheer Sheikh, Khan's close friend, took to social media to give his followers a peek into their meeting, sharing a touching message dedicated to the cancer fighter.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sheikh wrote in the caption, "You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless. Here’s to always find sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless."

His accompanying caption celebrated Khan's incredible journey toward healing, and she responded with warmth, expressing, "Always always always there for me." The photo features Sheikh with Khan where the two friends are seen holding each other's hands, with Khan resting her head on his shoulder.

Unlike many of her peers in the entertainment industry, Hina Khan has openly shared her breast cancer journey, often posting updates on social media. One of her most impactful videos showcased her cutting her hair short before the onset of chemotherapy's side effects, which resonated with many and touched millions of hearts.

Most recently, the actor, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, posted another video revealing that she had to shave her head due to significant hair loss, even from her short hair. Yet, she reassured her followers that she would embrace her new look with love and positivity.