Feminichi Fathima Stands Tall at IFFK 2024: Fasil Muhammed on His Debut Film – 'Feminism Is Within Every Woman in Our Country'

"Feminism is within every woman in our country. The truth is that most women are unable to identify what such a feeling is. What should I do in society? What is the role of a woman in this country? Such questions are within the minds of many women. Fathima is representative of many women who are in such confusion." – Fasil Muhammed

At the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), currently underway in Thiruvananthapuram, a debutant filmmaker's voice has caught the attention of audiences and critics alike. His film, Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima), stands out in the International Competition section, drawing both praise and curiosity for its portrayal of the subtle yet striking struggles women face in society. Fasil Muhammed's debut film has quickly become a conversation starter, with its universal themes of gender inequality and social norms resonating far beyond its setting in the coastal town of Ponnani, Malappuram.

The official synopsis of Feminichi Fathima reads: "Fathima, a housewife in the coastal town of Ponnani, lives under the strict control of her orthodox husband, Ashraf. When her son wets their old mattress, Fathima’s attempt to replace it triggers conflict. Ashraf opposes her at every step despite her back pain and growing frustration. Eventually, Fathima realises the mattress symbolises more than just comfort. It represents her chance to reclaim her independence. By finally purchasing it, she takes a bold stand." The simplicity of the narrative, with its subtle yet powerful social commentary, has captivated viewers, establishing the film as one of the most compelling entries at the festival.

Fasil's film explores issues of femininity while delving into the social injustice and personal freedom. Set in a conservative Muslim household, it portrays the limitations imposed on women, not just by their families, but by a larger societal structure that often keeps them voiceless. The film's protagonist, Fathima, represents many women trapped in a cycle of unacknowledged sacrifices, and her journey towards self-realisation begins with a seemingly small act. Replacing a worn-out mattress. This gesture becomes a symbol of her struggle for independence, a struggle that mirrors the broader plight of women who silently endure the societal constraints placed upon them.

As the IFFK draws to a close, Feminichi Fathima continues to draw attention for its insightful treatment of female autonomy. Fasil, speaking to ETV Bharat, shared his excitement about his film being showcased in such a prestigious forum. Reflecting on his journey, he noted, "I'm reaping the rewards of a long pursuit of my filmmaking dream. My journey began as a spot editor, moved through web series and short films, and after many failed attempts, I decided to make my own film." He credited the collaborative efforts of Thamir, director of 1001 Nunakal, and actor Sudheesh Zakaria for bringing Feminichi Fathima to life.

Fasil also explained why he felt the story of Fathima could resonate on a global scale, even though it is grounded in the specific cultural and geographical context of Ponnani. "When a big idea is told in a very simple way, I had no doubt that the audience would understand the content of the film accurately. If what you're trying to say is true to life, the film will speak to the audience," he said. The film's universal appeal lies in its honest portrayal of the everyday struggles of women, making it easy for anyone to identify with Fathima's journey.

Throughout the film, Fasil shows that even though many women in our country may not consciously identify with feminism, the essence of feminism is alive in their minds. Fathima, a poor housewife, has little contact with the outside world. Her reality revolves around her husband, children, and family. However, one day, when her son wets the bed, she decides to buy a new mattress, setting off a chain of events that lead her to challenge the limitations of her life. In this moment, Fathima questions her role in the family and society, and this introspection sparks her quiet rebellion.

Fasil admits that the inspiration for the film comes from his own life. He grew up surrounded by the women in his family, his mother, aunt, and sister, whom he views as real-life versions of Fathima. "I live in a house in Ponnani with my mother, vallyamma (aunt), and thatha (sister). I grew up watching their lives and the conditions at home. Literally, all of them are Fathima, the characters in my film," he shared. This deeply personal connection to the story made the film a reflection of the women in his life whose experiences are shared by many women in Kerala.

The director also spoke about the risk of humour in dealing with serious social issues. Feminichi Fathima critiques social norms and exposes communal issues with a touch of satire, using humour to reflect societal insecurities. However, Fasil was confident that his approach would not lead the film into controversy. "The religious priesthood is presented in the language of sarcasm, and the audience, who understood the satire, responded positively," he explained. The film's humour seems to have struck a chord with viewers, especially the women from Ponnani, who saw themselves in the characters and the situations portrayed.

Casting was also a personal matter for Fasil. Many of the actors in Feminichi Fathima were from his own community, including Shamla Hamza, who plays Fathima, and Kumar Sunil, who portrays her husband. The director's choice to include his own family and friends in the film lent it an authenticity that resonates with the audience. "Many of the main characters in the film are played by my own people. My sisters, friends, mothers, aunts, and many others were part of the film," he shared.

A quirky yet touching element of the film involves a dog, which plays a key role in one of the scenes. Fasil recounted the difficulty of finding a suitable dog for the shoot. While walking along the beach in Ponnani, he encountered a group of stray dogs, one of whom became his film's star after accepting his biscuits. "I gave that dog more biscuits, and finally, it came to the location with me. It was the most difficult scene to shoot, but it worked out beautifully," he recalled.

The film's title, Feminichi Fathima, also carries significant weight. The term "feminichi" is often used in Malayalam to mock feminists, but Fasil turned it into a positive symbol of empowerment. "I take the term 'feminichi' that everyone uses in a joking manner very positively," he said. "Every time they call them feminists, the people who make fun of them don't understand that they are rising in society. I believe that the feminist taunt is the victory of feminist women."

As the film continues to garner attention and accolades, Fasil Muhammed is delighted with the overwhelmingly positive response. "I was hoping at least one person would say something negative, but no one did. That's the biggest compliment," he shared with a smile.