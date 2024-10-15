Femina Miss India 2024: Who Will Claim The Crown Among 30 State Winners And Represent India At Miss World?

Hyderabad: Femina Miss India, in its illustrious six-decade journey, has transformed the lives of countless young women and reshaped India's glamour and fashion industry. Co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls, the 2024 edition of this iconic pageant promises to continue its tradition of creating influential figures who represent India on the global stage.

Launched with an extensive nationwide hunt, this year's competition has brought together 30 state winners, selected through a series of on-ground auditions and rigorous training. These talented young women, chosen from all corners of the country, are now preparing for the highly anticipated Grand Finale, set to take place on October 16, 2024, in Mumbai. The winner of Femina Miss India 2024 will earn the prestigious honour of representing India at the Miss World pageant.

Femina Miss India 2024 (Photo: ANI)

Femina Miss India 2024 (Photo: ANI)

As the pageant celebrates its 60th anniversary, it upholds its legacy of empowering women, providing them with a platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and talent. Over the years, Femina Miss India has served as a springboard for countless women who have become icons in the entertainment and fashion industries, leaving an unforgettable mark on India's cultural fabric.

The pageant's milestone was commemorated with the glamorous Awards Night held on October 11, 2024, in Mumbai. The event saw a dazzling display of fashion, with the 30 state winners walking the runway in collections by designer Bhawna Rao and Narayan Jewellers. Rao's collection, Disco Rendezvous, paid homage to the pageant's six-decade legacy, blending fashion elements from each era with feathers, fringes, and iconic colours. Narayan Jewellers' timeless jewellery, a blend of heritage and modernity, perfectly complemented the couture, adding elegance to the evening.

The night's festivities were enhanced by a captivating performance by Delraaz Bunshah, and the audience was kept engaged by anchor Sachin Kumbhar. In a grand moment, the winners of the sub-contests were honoured with their titles.

Femina Miss India has long been a symbol of beauty and achievement, producing Miss World titleholders like Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017). As the country awaits the crowning of the 2024 titleholder, excitement builds for who will carry forward the nation's legacy on the world stage.

The event is co-powered by Tops, a leading brand in the culinary world since 1984, and Rajnigandha Pearls, known for its product made with the finest cardamom seeds, saffron, and silver coating. To mark the occasion, the Miss India Organization has also launched a celebratory music anthem, Rise of Queen, paying tribute to the pageant's rich legacy. The anthem is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

As the countdown begins for the Grand Finale, all eyes are on the 30 state finalists who will vie for the coveted title, with the hope of representing India at Miss World and continuing Femina Miss India's legacy of excellence.