Female-led Cinema Is Still in Its Nascent Stage: Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Vidya Balan believes that female-led cinema is still in its early stages of development. Reflecting on her own journey, she mentioned her role in Ishqiya back in 2008 as an unusual occurrence for that time. However, over the past 15-16 years, there has been a noticeable increase in women-led films.

Balan feels that now is the perfect time to break free from serious roles and explore more lighthearted and enjoyable stories in cinema. She expressed her excitement about this shift, particularly after the success of Crew, a comedy film featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, where women were portrayed as not taking themselves seriously.

"Female-led cinema is still in its nascent stage. I feel in the past 15-16 years, we've seen lots of women-led films. Now, it's the right time for us to break free and do more fun stuff, we are taking ourselves so seriously. It's time to step into the next phase, which is where you don't take yourself seriously. I love that," said the actor who has delivered stellar performances in films life The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Sherni and Jalsa.

In an interview with a newswire, Balan shared her eagerness to continually seek new challenges in her acting career. She described herself as someone who gets restless easily and constantly seeks fresh and motivating experiences. Balan expressed her desire to explore various genres, including comedy and negative roles. She humorously called out for someone to write a pure comedy script tailored for her.

Balan's wish for a comedy role might soon come true with her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which marks her return to romantic comedy after a decade. Starring alongside Pratik Gandhi, the movie offers a humorous perspective on love and extramarital relationships. Directed by debutant Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film also features Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Balan stated that there is a scarcity of good romantic comedies in Bollywood today.

"For some reason, films have become intense, they are either action packed or thrillers and dark. Where are the love stories? I'm thrilled that I got this opportunity because I feel it's time for lightness, joy, and romance," said the National Award-winning actor.

Do Aur Do Pyaar, produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, is set to release in cinemas on April 19.