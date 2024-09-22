ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Felt so Good': Hina Khan Looks Mesmerising in Traditional Kashmiri Attire in First Media Interaction Post-Cancer Diagnosis - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hina Khan proudly showcases her Kashmiri roots in traditional attire during an event. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer.

Hina Khan proudly showcases her Kashmiri roots in traditional attire during an event. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Hina, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer, continues to fulfill her professional commitments. Recently, she was seen attending an event in a pink ethnic outfit designed by Tul Palav, showcasing the art and culture of Kashmir, where the actor was born. In a heartfelt statement, actor Hina Khan shared her pride in wearing traditional Kashmiri attire during her first media interaction post-diagnosis. She described her customised outfit, adorned with exquisite 'Tilla' work as a way to feel connected to her roots.

Emphasising her love for Kashmir, the actor shared a video on her Instagram Story, detailing the intricate work by Palav. She wrote: "This was my first media interaction, And I really enjoyed wearing the essence of my BIRTHPLACE, this Exquisite and Beautiful Traditional Kashmiri Attire with Customised 'Tilla' work specially crafted for me by @tul palav was a feel at home..In this New Phase of my life i wanted to Wear the essence of the place where i was born.. Felt soooo good.. uffffff. I just adore everything about Kashmir."

Hina Khan proudly showcases her Kashmiri roots in traditional attire during an event. (Instagram)

The actor was also seen greeting celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Ananya Panday at the event. Her strength and resilience have garnered widespread admiration, with many praising her for maintaining her public presence during this challenging time. Earlier in June, Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. Hina confirmed her diagnosis via Instagram, assuring fans of her determination to overcome the illness. "I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote, highlighting her ongoing treatment and positive outlook.

