FEFKA Secretary B Unnikrishnan Admits Casting Couch Exists, Refutes Claims of Power Groups in Mollywood

Hyderabad: In a recent interview, B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), addressed issues highlighted in the Justice K Hema Committee report. While Unnikrishnan denied the presence of "power groups" within the Malayalam film industry, he acknowledged the existence of casting couch, a serious concern that he described as an "undeniable fact."
Unnikrishnan, who is also a director, stated that while some production houses maintain strong commercial alliances with directors, writers, and actors, these relationships are based on mutual commercial interests rather than a secretive power structure. He emphasised that such collaborations, though common, do not equate to a hidden lobby that influences industry decisions or isolates individuals.
Addressing the casting couch issue, Unnikrishnan said that it is unfortunately a common problem, not unique to Malayalam cinema but present across various industries. He underscored the need for a firm stance against this unethical practice, acknowledging the challenges in eradicating it entirely. The interview follows controversy and reactions from prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry.
Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty have also responded to the Hema Committee report recently, with Mohanlal urging the public not to damage the industry's image and Mammootty explaining his silence over the matter all this while, stating he waited for AMMA to address the issues first. Mammootty too denied the existence of power groups within the industry.
