FEFKA Secretary B Unnikrishnan Admits Casting Couch Exists, Refutes Claims of Power Groups in Mollywood

Hyderabad: In a recent interview, B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), addressed issues highlighted in the Justice K Hema Committee report. While Unnikrishnan denied the presence of "power groups" within the Malayalam film industry, he acknowledged the existence of casting couch, a serious concern that he described as an "undeniable fact."

Unnikrishnan, who is also a director, stated that while some production houses maintain strong commercial alliances with directors, writers, and actors, these relationships are based on mutual commercial interests rather than a secretive power structure. He emphasised that such collaborations, though common, do not equate to a hidden lobby that influences industry decisions or isolates individuals.

Addressing the casting couch issue, Unnikrishnan said that it is unfortunately a common problem, not unique to Malayalam cinema but present across various industries. He underscored the need for a firm stance against this unethical practice, acknowledging the challenges in eradicating it entirely. The interview follows controversy and reactions from prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry.