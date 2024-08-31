FCTWEI Introduces Suraksha Bandhu Committee In Bengali Film Industry After Hema Report Revelations

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Bengali film industry, in response to the revelations from the Hema Committee Report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, has taken decisive action by launching the Suraksha Bandhu Committee to safeguard the rights and safety of women. Announced by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI), this committee, effective from Saturday, aims to address and resolve complaints of sexual misconduct on film sets.
Federation President Swaroop Biswas, during a press conference on Friday evening, emphasised the industry's zero-tolerance stance on the mistreatment of women. He assured that any complaints received, whether written or mail, would be treated with utmost confidentiality, and the identity of the complainants would be protected.
The initiative has garnered support from key industry bodies, including the Eastern India Motion Picture Association, and has been backed by the Kolkata Police, legal professionals, and a private hospital offering psychological and medical support to victims. Additionally, Ritabhari Chakraborty, a prominent actor, has appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to establish a dedicated committee where female actors can safely file complaints. The Women's Forum for Screen Workers has also presented a petition to various industry leaders, demanding the formation of a Women's Protection Committee.
The Suraksha Bandhu Committee consists of women representatives from various guilds, ensuring that any incidents of indecent behaviour or harassment during shooting, pre-production, or post-production are addressed swiftly. The Federation has also pledged to cover legal expenses for complainants who cannot afford them, ensuring that justice is accessible to all.
Biswas further invited the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum to join the initiative, underscoring that there is unity within the industry in addressing these critical issues.
