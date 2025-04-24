Fawad Khan's Bollywood Comeback Film Abir Gulaal Faces Ban In India Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback with the film Abir Gulaal is facing a potential ban in India following growing calls for its boycott in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday told ANI that the film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will not be permitted to release in India. This action comes after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) renewed its directive for a total boycott of all Pakistani artists, technicians, and singers from the Indian film and entertainment industry.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, FWICE highlighted its firm stance, noting the resurgence of collaboration with Pakistani talent despite a previously issued directive.

"Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the statement read.

FWICE's original directive dates back to 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The organisation has reiterated its commitment to national sentiment and solidarity in response to any act of terrorism against India.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan took to social media on Thursday, expressing his condolences to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," the actor posted on his Instagram Story.

Fawad Khan's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal was originally scheduled for release on May 9. The film marked Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood after nearly nine years. His last appearance was in the Hindi film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). However, following the Uri attack in 2016, Fawad, like several other Pakistani artists, was barred from working in India.