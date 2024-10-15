Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Show Gets a Sequel after 35 Years; Will He Make a Comeback?

Hyderabad: Producer Sandeep Singh made an official announcement of Fauji 2, which is the second installment of the iconic television serial Fauji, originally aired in 1989 and featuring a young Shah Rukh Khan. The new installment, titled Fauji 2, is set to be launched on October 15 and will air on India's national broadcaster, Doordarshan. This revival promises to capture the essence of the original while introducing a fresh narrative and a new cast.

Fauji 2 stars Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan in lead roles, along with a talented ensemble of twelve new actors, including Aashish Bhardhwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, and Sushmita Bhandari. The series aims to spotlight the lives of soldiers and celebrate their sacrifices, maintaining the spirit of the original show that resonated with audiences decades ago.

The musical element of Fauji 2 is equally noteworthy, with Sonu Nigam lending his voice to the title track. Music director Shreyas Puranik has composed eleven songs for the series, promising a captivating experience. Singh, along with co-producers Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehndi, is dedicated to creating a modern version that will appeal to both new viewers and loyal fans of the original series.

Directorial duties for Fauji 2 are shared by Abhinav Pareek, known for his work on Sab Moh Maya Hai and A Wedding Story, and Nishant Chandrashekhar. While the show aims to recreate the magic of the first series, details regarding Shah Rukh Khan's involvement remain unclear. However, the producers have hinted at potential surprises for fans, sparking excitement and speculation.

