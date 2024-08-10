ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Horrible': Fatima Sana Shaikh Slams Iraq's Plan to Reducing Legal Marriage Age For Girls to 9

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh condemned Iraq's proposal to lower the legal marriage age for girls to 9, calling it "horrible" on Instagram. The controversial bill aims to amend Iraq's Personal Status Law.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has expressed her strong disapproval of Iraq’s recent proposal to lower the legal age of marriage for girls to just 9 years. Describing the move as "horrible," she shared her reaction on Instagram.

Fatima posted a snapshot of a news headline on her Instagram stories that read: "Iraq planning to lower the legal age of marriage for girls from 15 to 9: Outcry as it’s basically legalizing pedophilia." Alongside the news, she wrote, "Uff! In what world does this even make sense. Horrible."

The proposed bill in Iraq’s parliament has stirred significant controversy and alarm. It seeks to amend the Personal Status Law, which currently sets the minimum marriage age at 18, and would allow citizens to choose between religious or civil authorities for family matters.

On a different note, Fatima recently updated her fans about a change in her look. She’s gone back to her old hairstyle with bangs. Fatima began her acting career as a child artist in the 1997 film Ishq, featuring Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol. She gained prominence as a lead actress with her role as wrestler Geeta Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra.

In her diverse film career, Fatima has also appeared in Thugs of Hindostan, Akaash Vani, Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ajeeb Daastaans, Dhak Dhak, and Sam Bahadur. Her upcoming projects include Metro... In Dino and Ul Jalool Ishq.

