'Horrible': Fatima Sana Shaikh Slams Iraq's Plan to Reducing Legal Marriage Age For Girls to 9

Hyderabad: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has expressed her strong disapproval of Iraq’s recent proposal to lower the legal age of marriage for girls to just 9 years. Describing the move as "horrible," she shared her reaction on Instagram.

Fatima posted a snapshot of a news headline on her Instagram stories that read: "Iraq planning to lower the legal age of marriage for girls from 15 to 9: Outcry as it’s basically legalizing pedophilia." Alongside the news, she wrote, "Uff! In what world does this even make sense. Horrible."

The proposed bill in Iraq’s parliament has stirred significant controversy and alarm. It seeks to amend the Personal Status Law, which currently sets the minimum marriage age at 18, and would allow citizens to choose between religious or civil authorities for family matters.