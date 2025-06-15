Father's Day Special | From Fan To Family: Ekta Bhattacharya And Prabhat Roy's Bond Beyond Blood Celebrates Unconditional Love

On Father's Day, when the world celebrates biological bonds, Ekta Bhattacharya, a well-known poster designer and creative entrepreneur, reminds us that family can also be chosen. In a heartfelt conversation with ETV Bharat, she speaks about how her love for veteran filmmaker Prabhat Roy, whom she lovingly calls 'Babi', transformed into a father-daughter relationship that defies bloodlines and expectations.

ETV Bharat: Everyone now knows that you are director Prabhat Roy's daughter. How did that come about?

Ekta: Yes, it's been three years since I met Babi. Our bond is very unique. He's more like my child than my father at times. When I took charge of Bangur Hospital during COVID, I informed my husband, mother, and also Babi, because I felt a deep sense of responsibility for his well-being. I wanted him to live a long, healthy life.

ETV Bharat: When and how did you meet him for the first time?

Ekta: It was a long journey - 25 years. At an age when others were crushing on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Dil Toh Pagal Hai, I was in awe of Pratakar, Babi's film. I asked his DOP, Premendu Vikas Chaki, to introduce me. I had already messaged Babi many times, but he never replied. He didn't care. Even now, he barely replies to people.

Then one day, thanks to Premendu da, I met him. I gave him my wedding card and said, "You won't come… because you don't know me." I then recited all the dialogues from his films, remembered what each actor wore, and which year each movie released. He was stunned. He was happy.

ETV Bharat: So that was the beginning?

Ekta: Not quite. Then came the pandemic. I was doing a lot of public service. Babi's wife, Jayashree Roy (Mamma), noticed me on Facebook. Later, when Mamma passed away, I wanted to visit, but Babi got angry and said, "No one needs to come." Eventually, he called me back and apologised.

Later, when I returned from a work trip via Hyderabad, I learned Babi was hospitalised. The hospital superintendent asked who I was to him, I said, "No one, really."

He told me, "He smiled today and tried to sit up. He hadn't done that in days." I realised I couldn't walk away anymore. On March 8, 2023, I told him, "From today, I am taking your responsibility." He cried and said, "Mamma sent you." That's when I knew I had become his daughter.

ETV Bharat: Were there any questions or criticism about your decision?

Ekta: Of course. Some people questioned whether I could handle the responsibility. Others wondered if I had any motive, like Babi's property or assets. But my only intention was to give back to the man whose films shaped my worldview. I've also told Babi I will preserve all his awards, albums, and memories.

ETV Bharat: What's Prabhat Roy's health condition today?

Ekta: He had surgery for a fistula. He's on regular dialysis. I make sure he doesn't sit for long, as it affects his health. Most of the time, he lies down. With this kind of condition, anything can change overnight.

ETV Bharat: Has anyone from the industry reached out or helped?

Ekta: A few do, but most don't. When Babi was actively making films, everyone wanted his time. Now, hardly anyone checks in. Some big names who once sat at his feet, came to fetch him for pujas, don't even call. But yes, a few still care, especially those he launched. He has introduced 22 actors and actresses into the industry. Many are stars today.

ETV Bharat: Is he still interested in working?

Ekta: Very much. That's why I launched Prabhat Roy Production and Advertising. I could've named it after myself, but Babi is a legacy. We announced it when we launched his book Clapstick.

He wants to direct a short film titled Balai, and I'm producing it. Earlier, he could finish shooting in 29 days. Now, he can't manage the 15-day schedules production houses impose. But under my banner, there's no such pressure. He can take all the time he needs.

ETV Bharat: You're investing in his projects. Do you see this as a learning process?

Ekta: Absolutely. I want to learn filmmaking, and who better to learn from than Prabhat Roy? Whatever I spend here, I see it as my tuition fee. I would have paid that money to a film school anyway.

ETV Bharat: Do you both talk about the current state of Bengali cinema?

Ekta: Yes, often. Babi says the language of cinema must evolve to reach both village and city audiences. Today, with multiplexes increasing and single screens vanishing, many stories are missing out on that rural connect. Babi always prioritised rural audiences, they made his films hits.

Recently, he liked Joydeep Mukherjee's The Eken – Banaras Bibishika. He also loves Anirban Da and was happy when he visited. Sometimes, just a phone call or visit is enough. You don't need to do more than that.

ETV Bharat: Any regrets?

Ekta: Babi regrets not being able to cast Uttam Kumar in Pratakar, he had wanted Mahanayak in that role, but Uttam Kumar himself declined. He also regrets not working with him in Lathi, a role that went to Victor Banerjee instead.

His biggest regret, though, is me not meeting Mamma.

ETV Bharat: Was their love story really as passionate as it's said?

Ekta: It was. They eloped. Babi was struggling in Mumbai, he barely had money for food. He even told Mamma to go back to Kolkata and focus on her career. But she never left. She stood by him always. They're still known as the most romantic couple in Barrackpore.

ETV Bharat: Have you faced discrimination or envy?

Ekta: Many times. Recently, I was supposed to be honoured at an award function. I stayed back in Kolkata as requested, but never even received an invitation card. Babi was furious. He called them and said, "I may be sick, but I'm not dead. My daughter deserves that award. If you can't honour her, come take back the awards you gave me."

That day, I saw his anger for me.

ETV Bharat: Do you ever feel disillusioned with the industry?

Ekta: I love my work, but I don't love everyone I work with. There's too much dishonesty. No one stands by anyone else. That's why I've kept Babi away from my professional life. He once said, "Good thing your career was built before I came into your life. Otherwise people would say I made your career."

ETV Bharat: Any final thoughts?

Ekta: Gratitude is rare today. Babi never forgets that it was Shakti Samanta who gave him his break. Where is that kind of gratitude now? He gave so much to this industry, why does it take just a phone call to acknowledge him?

Ekta Bhattacharya's bond with director Prabhat Roy redefines fatherhood, showing that love, not lineage, makes a family, especially when legacy and compassion unite across generations.