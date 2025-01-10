Fateh X Review: Interested in Sonu Sood Directorial? Read 5 Tweets Before You Book the Tickets

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken on a new challenge with Fateh. The film marks his debut in direction and hit the theatres on Friday, coinciding with the release of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. The action-packed entertainer opened to mostly glorious response with fans appreciating the action sequences and the film's theme revolving around cybercrime.

The film revolves around the problem of online scams inspired by real-life incidents that peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is both helmed and written by Sood featuring a star-studded cast, which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah as well. It promises an engaging storyline with promising performances.

But does it live up to the expectations? Here is a closer look at the reviews of Fateh so far.

While many appreciated the adrenaline-pumping action scenes, some find the pacing to be a bit slow in parts. Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "The story is a bit slow, and despite trying hard to evoke emotions, it hasn't quite landed yet. The action scenes are decent so far, but I'm hoping the second half delivers more."

Another X post read: "Fateh is an adrenaline-packed action extravaganza! Sonu Sood shines in his directorial debut with breathtaking action and a gripping plot. His versatility as an actor, director, and writer is clear to see. Jacqueline Fernandez's performance adds both charm and strength to the film."

A fan showered praises on the actor saying, "Sonu Sood's act is ruthless and commanding, while Jacqueline Fernandez brings something new to the table with her performance. Their on-screen chemistry adds depth to the film." Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah have also garnered praise. One X review read, "Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz give stellar performances, truly enhancing the narrative with their brilliance."

The film boasts of an international crew with Hollywood professionals looking after research teams, action choreography, and cinematography. It is bankrolled by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.