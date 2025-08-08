Farhan Akhtar Talks 120 Bahadur, Patriotism And His Big Screen Comeback; Calls Army Film 'Worth The Wait' - Interview

Actor, director, writer, producer, and singer - Farhan Akhtar wears many hats. He began his career as a filmmaker, with Dil Chahta Hai becoming a milestone in Hindi cinema. Over the years, he's directed films like Lakshya, Don, and Don 2, and delivered powerful performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan, and Dil Dhadakne Do.
Now, Farhan is returning to the big screen with 120 Bahadur, a film based on real-life military bravery. At the trailer launch, he spoke to our correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat and shared his thoughts about the film and his journey.
ETV Bharat: In 120 Bahadur, we hear the chant "Dada Kishan". What does it mean?
Farhan: "Dada Kishan" is the traditional war cry of the Ahir regiment. The Ahir community sees itself as descendants of Lord Krishna. So before going into battle, they chant his name: "Dada Kishan" as a symbol of faith, courage, and strength.
ETV Bharat: You're back on the big screen after quite some time. How does it feel?
Farhan: Yes, it's been a while. I don't take up films just to stay visible. I want the story to mean something, not just be entertaining. 120 Bahadur is a story worth waiting for, meaningful and powerful.
ETV Bharat: Did you say yes to the film immediately?
Farhan: Absolutely. I also felt a strong desire to reconnect with audiences who have followed my work from the beginning. This film feels like a reunion with them.
ETV Bharat: Do you think 120 Bahadur will change how Indian audiences see war films?
Farhan: I hope so. We have many untold stories of bravery rooted in our soil and traditions. I wish more filmmakers would explore our history and tell these stories in their own voices.
ETV Bharat: After all these years, do box office numbers still matter to you?
Farhan: What matters most is audience love. Box office numbers reflect that in some way, but I focus more on whether people connect with the film. If they enjoy it, that's enough for me.
ETV Bharat: How was it working with Raashi?
Farhan: She's honest, hard-working, and fully committed to her role. From day one, she gave her all. She has great potential and I look forward to seeing more of her work.
ETV Bharat: What would you say about Raazi's direction?
Farhan: Honestly, I didn't even realise he was directing me. I was too focused on the intense scenes and long takes. But he's done an amazing job. Raazi is the real creative force behind this film.
ETV Bharat: A scene from Lakshya recently went viral. Did you feel a change while playing an army officer this time?
Farhan: Yes, playing this role made me more aware of the sacrifices soldiers make. Even after shooting, I carried that responsibility with me. War films help young people understand the meaning of real sacrifice and bravery.
ETV Bharat: Your films often reflect patriotism. Do you try to send a message through your work?
Farhan: I don't try to preach. I just look for stories that connect emotionally and make people think. If a story can present history honestly, I’m always happy to be part of it.
