ETV Bharat / entertainment

Farhan Akhtar Talks 120 Bahadur, Patriotism And His Big Screen Comeback; Calls Army Film 'Worth The Wait' - Interview

Actor, director, writer, producer, and singer - Farhan Akhtar wears many hats. He began his career as a filmmaker, with Dil Chahta Hai becoming a milestone in Hindi cinema. Over the years, he's directed films like Lakshya, Don, and Don 2, and delivered powerful performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Now, Farhan is returning to the big screen with 120 Bahadur, a film based on real-life military bravery. At the trailer launch, he spoke to our correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat and shared his thoughts about the film and his journey.

ETV Bharat: In 120 Bahadur, we hear the chant "Dada Kishan". What does it mean?

Farhan: "Dada Kishan" is the traditional war cry of the Ahir regiment. The Ahir community sees itself as descendants of Lord Krishna. So before going into battle, they chant his name: "Dada Kishan" as a symbol of faith, courage, and strength.

ETV Bharat: You're back on the big screen after quite some time. How does it feel?

Farhan: Yes, it's been a while. I don't take up films just to stay visible. I want the story to mean something, not just be entertaining. 120 Bahadur is a story worth waiting for, meaningful and powerful.

ETV Bharat: Did you say yes to the film immediately?

Farhan: Absolutely. I also felt a strong desire to reconnect with audiences who have followed my work from the beginning. This film feels like a reunion with them.