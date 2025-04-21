Srinagar: Multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production venture, Ground Zero. Ahead of the film's release on April 25, the makers and key cast members flew to Kashmir for the historic screening of the film in Srinagar - the valley's first in 38 years. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Farhan shared his views on Kashmir and its people in cinema.

Ground Zero will feature Emraan Hashmi as BSF commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The actor is seen making a strong statement in the recently released trailer of the film: "Is it just the land of Kashmir that is ours, or its people too?" His question follows a fellow officer's declaration that "Kashmir is ours." The conversation between the two actors touches on a deeper and more complex issue that has inspired filmmakers for decades. Nonetheless, these portrayals often draw criticism for how the valley and its people are represented on screen.

Farhan Akhtar Defends Kashmir Portrayal In Ground Zero, Says Film Is Set In A Specific Period, Not 2025 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Speaking to us on the sidelines of the Ground Zero screening, Farhan addressed the concern that Hindi cinema frequently paints Kashmir in a negative light. "No, but there isn't," he said, pushing back against the claim. "It's a mix. In the film, you see many genuinely good Samaritans and positive characters. But we're portraying a time when there was militancy in the valley - you can't look past that."

Ground Zero is inspired by a real-life BSF mission and is set in 2001 - a turbulent chapter in the region's recent history. Farhan was clear in his stance: "It says it's set in 2001, we are not discussing it in 2025. So, I mean, it's a period. It's like when we go back to showing a certain time in history when there was a certain unrest in society, then you have to show it for what it is. But there is no sensationalising of anything."

On being asked how Indian literature and storytelling translate to the big screen today, Farhan, a writer himself, reflected on the changing creative landscape. "Writing for film, television content, and literature doesn't always go hand in hand," he said. "There was a time writers had to go around looking for people to be able to give their script to. Now, there’s an active search for good ideas."

Farhan noted that with the explosion of OTT platforms and content producers, the tables have turned. “If you have a good idea, I’m pretty convinced that you will be discovered and your work will be discovered," he said, calling it a "great place to be in" for aspiring writers.

When asked where he sees himself thriving most - as a writer, actor, or producer - Farhan smiled and left it to the audience: "That's for you all to tell me."