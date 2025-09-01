Farhan Akhtar Confirms Jee Le Zaraa 'Will Happen', But There's A Twist

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally cleared the air on his much-talked-about film Jee Le Zaraa. The road-trip drama, first announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, was expected to go on floors in 2022. However, repeated delays had sparked rumours that the film was shelved.

Speaking on the Our Stupid Reactions podcast, Akhtar reassured fans that the film is still alive. "I would hate to say that it is shelved. What I will say is that it is put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen," he said.

Script and Pre-Production Work Completed

Farhan revealed that extensive groundwork has already been done. "It's too delicious a script. I've finished location scouts, I've recorded music, a lot of work has gone in. It's just a matter of time," he added. The director, who is currently working on Don 3, stressed that the story is too special to abandon.

Casting in Doubt

While the project was originally announced with Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina, Farhan hinted that the star cast may no longer be confirmed. "I can't comment on the cast anymore. Don't know what that will be and when that will land. But the film will happen," he stated.

This has raised speculation that a new ensemble could take over the female-led film, which was envisioned as a counterpart to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Alia Bhatt on Scheduling Conflicts

Earlier, in October 2024, Alia Bhatt had also spoken about the project. In an interview with a newswire, she confirmed that the team still wants to make the film. "Definitely hogi. It's a film that everyone, actors, producers, director, wants to make. The only issue was scheduling," she said.

Alia added that alligning dates for three A-list actresses was a major challenge. "Logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha. But if the intent is there, the film will be made," she assured.

A Road Trip Saga Fans Are Waiting For

Jee Le Zaraa was announced as a female-driven road trip drama - something Bollywood has rarely seen on such a scale. With Farhan's confirmation, fans now have fresh hope that the film will eventually hit the floors, even if the final cast changes.