Farah Khan Reveals Extravagant Demands of Top Bollywood Stars: 'They Don't Act Until...'

Hyderabad: Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently shared her thoughts on the increasing demands of Bollywood celebrities, particularly when it comes to vanity vans. She didn't hold back, highlighting how some actors now insist on having not just one, but four vanity vans catered to their specific needs before they even begin working.

She pointed out that these demands have become so extravagant that actors won't commence work until their fleet of vans arrives on set. Farah emphasised the extent of these requests, mentioning that each actor now requires multiple vans, with one designated for themselves, one for their staff, one for their gym, and one for other purposes like food.

"Until the vans don’t come, they don’t act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym,, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, that’s separate," said Farah.

In a candid conversation during a YouTube vlog with TV actor Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shaoib Ibrahim, Farah shed light on the behind-the-scenes necessities of top stars. Drawing from her experience working with renowned names like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, she highlighted the shift in on-set luxuries, from simple accommodations to the current era where vanity vans come equipped with gyms and even full-scale kitchens.

Farah reminisced about the simpler times when actors would make do with makeshift arrangements, like changing behind trees and using towels for privacy during outdoor shoots. However, she noted that nowadays, actors won't budge until their personalised vans, complete with all the amenities, are in place.

The features of these vanity vans have evolved to meet the stars' demands. For instance, Akshay Kumar's van is equipped to prepare special meals tailored to his dietary needs, while Tiger Shroff's van doubles as a gym to facilitate his training between takes. This trend reflects the increasing expectations of Bollywood's elite on sets.