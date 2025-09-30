ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Never Followed Each Other': Farah Khan Clears Air On Unfollowing Deepika Padukone On Instagram

Hyderabad: Choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Deepika Padukone have been making headlines ever since there were reports that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The chatter intensified after Khan, in her vlog, mentioned Padukone's alleged "8-hour working shift" demand for the second time, sparking speculation of a rift between the two.

Now, reacting to it, Farah Khan has clarified her stance in a conversation with a newswire, rubbishing reports of tension between them. She revealed that she and Deepika were never following each other on social media to begin with.

"To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, either!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn't communicate on Instagram; instead, direct message and call. We don't even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn't like it," Farah said.

Addressing the speculation that her "8-hour" comment was aimed at Deepika, she stated, "Also, my 8-hour comment wasn't a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"