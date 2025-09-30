'We Never Followed Each Other': Farah Khan Clears Air On Unfollowing Deepika Padukone On Instagram
Farah Khan clarified that she and Deepika Padukone never followed each other on Instagram, dismissing rumours of a rift between the two.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Deepika Padukone have been making headlines ever since there were reports that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The chatter intensified after Khan, in her vlog, mentioned Padukone's alleged "8-hour working shift" demand for the second time, sparking speculation of a rift between the two.
Now, reacting to it, Farah Khan has clarified her stance in a conversation with a newswire, rubbishing reports of tension between them. She revealed that she and Deepika were never following each other on social media to begin with.
"To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, either!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn't communicate on Instagram; instead, direct message and call. We don't even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn't like it," Farah said.
Addressing the speculation that her "8-hour" comment was aimed at Deepika, she stated, "Also, my 8-hour comment wasn't a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"
Farah went on to share that her bond with Deepika extends far beyond social media appearances. "No one even knows I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born, not everything is done for Instagram and paps," she said.
Calling out the growing trend of fueling controversies out of harmless moments, Farah stated, "This new trend of making anything into a fake controversy has to stop!! Last week, it was that Karan and I ignored Aayush on the red carpet, when in reality we had just met him down before coming up!! It can genuinely cause problems between people; thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this!"
Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with Farah's 2007 directorial Om Shanti Om, went on to star in Happy New Year (2014), which was also helmed by the filmmaker. Over the years, the actor has often credited Farah for believing in her talent and giving her a dream debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
READ MORE
- 'Unable To Find A Partnership': Deepika Padukone Will Not Be a Part of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Confirm
- 'You've 'DISCLOSED' The Person That You Are': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vents In Social Media Post After Deepika's Exit From Spirit
- Amid Spirit Fallout, Deepika Padukone Talks About Being Truthful: 'Stand By Decisions That Really Give Me A Lot Of Peace'