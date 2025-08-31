Farah Khan Accidentally Confirms Nargis Fakhri's Marriage With Tony Beig In Viral Video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has finally made her first public appearance with husband Tony Beig after reports of their secret wedding earlier this year.

The actress, who reportedly tied the knot with the US-based entrepreneur in February, attended an event celebrating the partnership between Visit Qatar and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The couple posed together on the red carpet along with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who seemed to confirm their marriage in a viral video.

Farah Khan's Remark Steals the Show

In the now-viral clip, Nargis looked stunning in a wine-coloured lehenga choli by designer Mahima Mahajan, paired with gold bangles and a matching necklace. Tony Beig opted for an all-black outfit. As the three posed together, Farah jokingly told Tony, "Come stand with your wife." Her remark instantly caught attention, as neither Nargis nor Tony had officially confirmed their wedding until now. Fans quickly reacted online, calling them a "cute couple."

Their Secret Wedding

According to reports in the media, Nargis and Tony tied the knot in February 2025 in an intimate ceremony held at a luxury hotel in California. Only family members and close friends attended the function. The couple had been dating for nearly three years before getting married. They even celebrated New Year 2024 together in Dubai, where Nargis' ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra was also spotted. Reports also claimed the couple later travelled to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

Who is Tony Beig?

Tony Beig is a Kashmiri-born businessman based in Los Angeles. He is the Chairman of Dioz Group, which runs brands like Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel. He holds an MBA from Victoria University of Technology, Melbourne. Tony comes from a reputed family, with his father Shakeel Ahmad Beig having served as a senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nargis Fakhri's Recent Work

Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has worked in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and Dishoom. Most recently, she appeared in Housefull 5, which grossed over Rs 288 crore worldwide.