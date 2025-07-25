Fantastic Four First Steps X Review: Fans Hail Matt Shakman's film As 'Breath of Fresh Air' In MCU Reboot

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has finally hit theatres, marking the official introduction of the iconic superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The movie also features Julia Garner as a reimagined Silver Surfer and an ominous new take on Galactus.
Released globally on July 25, the film arrives amidst high expectations and MCU fatigue. Early social media reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are largely positive, with fans praising the performances, especially Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, the visual design, and world-building that feels "ripped straight from the comics."
X Reactions: A "Cinematic Love Letter" to Marvel Fans
One fan declared: "#TheFantasticFour is a breath of fresh air for the MCU. It delivers all the humor & action you want but it has its own cinematic language & vibe."
#TheFantasticFour is a breathe of fresh air for the MCU— Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) July 22, 2025
It delivers all the humor & action you want but it has its own cinematic language & vibe
It features some of the best world building of the MCU. You want to spend more time w/ these characters exploring this world
Big win pic.twitter.com/kypRNnWCCB
Another reaction called it one of Marvel's most ambitious visual projects: "Matt Shakman delivers one of the most visually stunning films in the MCU to date... thrilling action and masterful world-building. This cast is PERFECT."
The women of Fantastic Four did not come to play, they were 100% locked in. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm is the best addition to the mcu to this date, while Julia Garner leaves you wishing for her Silver Surfer to stay a little longer. Two absolute queens #TheFantasticFour pic.twitter.com/RMTei1W5KK— Sofía (@starkcanarie) July 24, 2025
Vanessa Kirby received unanimous praise for her portrayal of Sue Storm: "She HOLDS. IT. DOWN. Easily the best portrayal of Marvel's First Lady. Big Mama Bear energy! Vanessa Kirby is the best addition to the MCU to date. Julia Garner's Silver Surfer leaves you wanting more. Two absolute queens."
And when I say Vanessa Kirby holds it down, I mean she HOLDS. IT. DOWN.— Anthony Jenkins (@AJMAC2000) July 22, 2025
Easily the best portrayal of Marvel’s First Lady, Sue Storm. She embodies the strength, warmth, and heart that holds the team together.
And most importantly… Big Mama Bear Energy.#TheFantasticFour pic.twitter.com/ZzaraTM9dj
Meanwhile, the film's musical score by Michael Giacchino is being hailed as one of his best works: "Doesn't feel wild to say this might be Giacchino's best score yet. It's brilliant!"
This entire sequence was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen in a cbm #TheFantasticFour pic.twitter.com/zLgN73zKEs— ໊ (@wandasattorney) July 25, 2025
One viewer added: "Just saw #TheFantasticFour First Steps... the Galactus moments were some of my favorites. CGI and third act? Surprisingly good. The mid-credit scene? WOAH"
#TheFantasticFour is one of the best comic book films ever made.— ໊ (@wandasattorney) July 25, 2025
Matt Shakman delivers one of the most visually ambitious and stunning films in the MCU to date complete with thrilling action and masterful world-building.
This cast is PERFECT. Their characterizations and… pic.twitter.com/vgc1LfApFc
A Hopeful New Chapter for the MCU
While some early critical reviews have been mixed, the fan consensus on X suggests this film may represent a turning point for Marvel's Phase 5. Audiences were particularly taken with the balance of family dynamics and emotional stakes amidst traditional superhero action. Many are already looking ahead to the sequel, set for 2026, and therefore it seems Marvel may have reignited fan enthusiasm with this iteration of the First Family. Fantastic Four: First Steps, displays all the hallmarks of a Marvel show with values, visuals and performance, pitching a story-driven emotional journey especially around Vanessa Kirby with strong direction in style and pacing from Matt Shakman, replicating a turn to reset within MCU.
Read More