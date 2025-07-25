ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fantastic Four First Steps X Review: Fans Hail Matt Shakman's film As 'Breath of Fresh Air' In MCU Reboot

Fantastic Four: First Steps impresses fans with stunning visuals, standout performances, and emotional storytelling, led by Vanessa Kirby and Matt Shakman's direction.

Fantastic Four First Steps X Review: Fans Hail Matt Shakman's film
Fantastic Four First Steps X Review: Fans Hail Matt Shakman's film (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has finally hit theatres, marking the official introduction of the iconic superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The movie also features Julia Garner as a reimagined Silver Surfer and an ominous new take on Galactus.

Released globally on July 25, the film arrives amidst high expectations and MCU fatigue. Early social media reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are largely positive, with fans praising the performances, especially Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, the visual design, and world-building that feels "ripped straight from the comics."

X Reactions: A "Cinematic Love Letter" to Marvel Fans

One fan declared: "#TheFantasticFour is a breath of fresh air for the MCU. It delivers all the humor & action you want but it has its own cinematic language & vibe."

Another reaction called it one of Marvel's most ambitious visual projects: "Matt Shakman delivers one of the most visually stunning films in the MCU to date... thrilling action and masterful world-building. This cast is PERFECT."

Vanessa Kirby received unanimous praise for her portrayal of Sue Storm: "She HOLDS. IT. DOWN. Easily the best portrayal of Marvel's First Lady. Big Mama Bear energy! Vanessa Kirby is the best addition to the MCU to date. Julia Garner's Silver Surfer leaves you wanting more. Two absolute queens."

Meanwhile, the film's musical score by Michael Giacchino is being hailed as one of his best works: "Doesn't feel wild to say this might be Giacchino's best score yet. It's brilliant!"

One viewer added: "Just saw #TheFantasticFour First Steps... the Galactus moments were some of my favorites. CGI and third act? Surprisingly good. The mid-credit scene? WOAH"

A Hopeful New Chapter for the MCU

While some early critical reviews have been mixed, the fan consensus on X suggests this film may represent a turning point for Marvel's Phase 5. Audiences were particularly taken with the balance of family dynamics and emotional stakes amidst traditional superhero action. Many are already looking ahead to the sequel, set for 2026, and therefore it seems Marvel may have reignited fan enthusiasm with this iteration of the First Family. Fantastic Four: First Steps, displays all the hallmarks of a Marvel show with values, visuals and performance, pitching a story-driven emotional journey especially around Vanessa Kirby with strong direction in style and pacing from Matt Shakman, replicating a turn to reset within MCU.

Read More

  1. OTT Releases This Weekend: Maargan, Sarzameen, Mandala Murders & More Titles To Stream Online
  2. War 2 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Set Screens On Fire With Hollywood-Style Action - Watch
  3. Viral Meme Creator Atheist Krishna, Praised By Akshay Kumar And PM Modi, Passes Away

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has finally hit theatres, marking the official introduction of the iconic superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The movie also features Julia Garner as a reimagined Silver Surfer and an ominous new take on Galactus.

Released globally on July 25, the film arrives amidst high expectations and MCU fatigue. Early social media reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are largely positive, with fans praising the performances, especially Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, the visual design, and world-building that feels "ripped straight from the comics."

X Reactions: A "Cinematic Love Letter" to Marvel Fans

One fan declared: "#TheFantasticFour is a breath of fresh air for the MCU. It delivers all the humor & action you want but it has its own cinematic language & vibe."

Another reaction called it one of Marvel's most ambitious visual projects: "Matt Shakman delivers one of the most visually stunning films in the MCU to date... thrilling action and masterful world-building. This cast is PERFECT."

Vanessa Kirby received unanimous praise for her portrayal of Sue Storm: "She HOLDS. IT. DOWN. Easily the best portrayal of Marvel's First Lady. Big Mama Bear energy! Vanessa Kirby is the best addition to the MCU to date. Julia Garner's Silver Surfer leaves you wanting more. Two absolute queens."

Meanwhile, the film's musical score by Michael Giacchino is being hailed as one of his best works: "Doesn't feel wild to say this might be Giacchino's best score yet. It's brilliant!"

One viewer added: "Just saw #TheFantasticFour First Steps... the Galactus moments were some of my favorites. CGI and third act? Surprisingly good. The mid-credit scene? WOAH"

A Hopeful New Chapter for the MCU

While some early critical reviews have been mixed, the fan consensus on X suggests this film may represent a turning point for Marvel's Phase 5. Audiences were particularly taken with the balance of family dynamics and emotional stakes amidst traditional superhero action. Many are already looking ahead to the sequel, set for 2026, and therefore it seems Marvel may have reignited fan enthusiasm with this iteration of the First Family. Fantastic Four: First Steps, displays all the hallmarks of a Marvel show with values, visuals and performance, pitching a story-driven emotional journey especially around Vanessa Kirby with strong direction in style and pacing from Matt Shakman, replicating a turn to reset within MCU.

Read More

  1. OTT Releases This Weekend: Maargan, Sarzameen, Mandala Murders & More Titles To Stream Online
  2. War 2 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Set Screens On Fire With Hollywood-Style Action - Watch
  3. Viral Meme Creator Atheist Krishna, Praised By Akshay Kumar And PM Modi, Passes Away

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FANTASTIC FOUR FIRST STEPS X REVIEWGALACTUS IN FANTASTIC FOUR 2025VANESSA KIRBYFANTASTIC FOUR TWITTER REVIEWFANTASTIC FOUR FIRST STEPS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.