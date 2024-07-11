ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fans Thrilled As Main Hoon Na Stars Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years For New Project - Watch

Actors Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, who starred together in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, reunited after 21 years for a new project. A video of their joyful reunion has delighted fans, who praised the duo's timeless appearance and expressed excitement for their collaboration.

Hyderabad: A nostalgic reunion recently took place between actors Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, who shared the screen together in the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na. After as long as 21 years, the duo came together for a new project, sending their fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, a Mumbai-based paparazzo shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actors' reunion, which is now doing the rounds on social media. The heartwarming clip shows Zayed and Amrita greeting each other with open arms, beaming with joy as they exchange warm hugs. As they delve into a deep conversation, the camera pans out to reveal them working together on a new project.

The video sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, who took to the comment section to express their delight. "They look the same after all these years," wrote one user, while another quipped, "They're ageing like fine wine." Another fan exclaimed, "Now also they look the same as they looked in their movie." The comments section was filled with heart emojis and nostalgic remarks, with one user even suggesting that the duo would be perfect for a romantic film.

For those who may have forgotten, Main Hoon Na marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan and boasted an impressive star cast, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. Initially slated for release in 2003, the film finally hit theatres on April 30, 2004, and received widespread critical acclaim.

