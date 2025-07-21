'More Power to You': Fans Laud Uorfi Javed's Swollen Face Video After She Dissolves Lip Fillers

Hyderabad: Reality TV star and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again sparked conversations on social media - this time, not for her bold fashion choices but for her raw and unfiltered honesty. In a recent Instagram post, Uorfi shared her experience of getting her lip and laugh line fillers dissolved, leaving her face painfully swollen and red. The candid video, captioned "No this is not a filter," has struck a chord with fans who appreciated her openness about the painful realities of cosmetic procedures.

Uorfi revealed that she had lip fillers since the age of 18 and decided to dissolve them after they became "very misplaced." In the video, she's seen undergoing the procedure, wincing in visible discomfort as the doctor injects her lips. "Please watch this video at your own risk," she warned, before showing her severely swollen cheeks and lips. "It was so painful. My lips immediately swelled up. I was literally laughing at myself looking like that," she said.

Despite the pain, Uorfi clarified she isn't against fillers altogether. "I will get them again but naturally… I'm not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also, it's very very important you go to a good doctor for fillers," she advised, while lauding her dermatologist Dr. Rickson for handling the procedure. He reassured viewers in a comment that the swelling is temporary and part of the normal healing process.

Fans flooded the comments section with support and admiration. One user wrote, "It takes a lot of courage to show all this." Another added, "You are absolutely authentic… More Power to you." A third fan pleaded, "Plz Urfi don't do any fillers. You are already beautiful." Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "She is brave undoubtedly."

In the present social media landscape of filtered perfection, the video definitely breaks the mold. Uorfi's willingness to reveal a painful and imperfect aspect of beauty treatments has been received with cheers, a much-needed dose of reality. Uorfi is known for being unapologetic in her choices and once again reminded her followers authenticity is powerful - even when it isn't pretty.

Uorfi recently won the reality show The Traitors with Nikita Luther, who earned Rs 70 lakh in prize money. Her honesty in this recent post continues to showcase why she remains a talking point, not just for her looks, but for her unapologetic honesty.