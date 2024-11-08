ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Sidhu Is Back': Fans Gush Over Latest Pictures Of Late Rapper Sidhu Moosewala's Youngest Brother Shubhdeep

Late rapper Sidhu Moosewala's father poses for a photograph with his newborn son Shubhdeep with Moosewala's portrait in the background ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Parents of the late singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Thursday shared new pictures of their newly born son Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu with netizens comparing the boy with his late brother.

Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu and mother Charan Kaur took to Instagram on their late son's handle with Shubhdeep wearing a turban sitting in Balkaur's lap.

“There is a certain depth in the gaze, which comprehends every truth of our life, the innocence of the face and a priceless light beyond words, which always makes one feel that the face which was entrusted to the Eternal One with moist eyes is the same face. Thanks to the grace of Akal Purakh and the prayers of all brothers and sisters, we are visiting again in a small form,” Balkaur and Charan Kaur captioned the picture on Instagram.

The couple also shared a video featuring the family including late Sidhu Moosewala.