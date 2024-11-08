'Sidhu Is Back': Fans Gush Over Latest Pictures Of Late Rapper Sidhu Moosewala's Youngest Brother Shubhdeep

Chandigarh: Parents of the late singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Thursday shared new pictures of their newly born son Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu with netizens comparing the boy with his late brother.
Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu and mother Charan Kaur took to Instagram on their late son's handle with Shubhdeep wearing a turban sitting in Balkaur's lap.
“There is a certain depth in the gaze, which comprehends every truth of our life, the innocence of the face and a priceless light beyond words, which always makes one feel that the face which was entrusted to the Eternal One with moist eyes is the same face. Thanks to the grace of Akal Purakh and the prayers of all brothers and sisters, we are visiting again in a small form,” Balkaur and Charan Kaur captioned the picture on Instagram.
The couple also shared a video featuring the family including late Sidhu Moosewala.
It is worth mentioning that after the birth of little Sidhu, this is the second time that the couple has shared the picture after Kaur gave birth to him in March this year reportedly through IVF.
Sidhu Moosewala's fans could not hide their excitement over the latest picture of his younger brother, whom they compared with the late rapper.
“Sidhu is Back,” wrote one netizen while reacting to Shubhdeep's pictures. “Miss you sidhu guru ji,” wrote another netizen.
Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa on 29 May 2022. Punjab Police blamed Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the Moosewala's killing.
