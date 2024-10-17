Fans Celebrate Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati's Bond at Jigra event

Hyderabad: At the recent pre-release event for Alia Bhatt's film Jigra, held in Hyderabad, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcased a warm camaraderie that has captured the attention of fans. Despite Samantha's split from Naga Chaitanya, Rana's cousin, their sibling-like bond remains intact, underscoring the strength of family ties.

As attendees gathered to celebrate the film's launch, which Rana presented in Telugu, a notable moment emerged when the duo was seen walking with their arms across each other's shoulders. This heartfelt interaction coincided with the playing of the Jigra song, "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai," adding to the emotional atmosphere of the event.

A Reddit user aptly noted that Rana's invitation to Samantha felt like a brother calling on his sister, given the film's themes of sibling relationships. The event also provided a platform for Samantha to commend Rana's role in the industry. "I wish we had a brother who champions and distributes films featuring women, like Rana," she stated, highlighting his supportive presence in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Fans took to social media to express their delight at the duo's bond, with comments reflecting appreciation for Rana's genuine nature. One user remarked on the Daggubati family's unwavering support for Samantha during her challenging times, particularly emphasising Rana's kindness, writing: "Daggubati venkatesh and his daughters and all the extended family still follow samantha and promote all the projects in business and films that she takes up."

Another one stated: "I agree!! Daggubati’s really stood by Samantha during all this fiasco, especially Rana." Another fan observed: "I don't think anyone watched or attended the event for Jigra. Samantha and Rana stole the show." Another comment read: "Rana is a nice guy!! Good on him for supporting Sam and others."

Rana has previously addressed the importance of resilience in life, stating, "Everyone has hardships… it is about how you deal with it." His words resonate with many who have followed both his and Samantha's journeys through personal difficulties. Their recent reunion only reinforces the bond between the two actors.