Fans Await Decision as JR NTR Starrer Devara Faces Release Date Dilemma with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Jr NTR's film Devara, originally set to release on October 10, 2024, faces a clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and may seek a new release date.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's highly anticipated film Devara is all set to hit theatres on October 10, 2024, however, the film now finds itself at a crossroads, forced to seek an alternative release date due to the looming threat from Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth recently announced Vettaiyan's release date, directed by T J Gnanavel, which is slated to be released on October 10, 2024, coinciding with Devara's planned premiere. Given Devara's pan-Indian appeal and confirmed Tamil release, its ability to prosper in the shadow of Rajinikanth's star power may be jeopardised unless a smart decision is made to postpone its release.

Devara, helmed by Siva Koratala is a two part film. The first installment is set to hit theatres on October 10, 2024. However, there has been much speculation online that Devara may be postponed for release on September 27, 2024. However, this projected date corresponds to the release of Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar. While Lucky Baskhar may not host a significant danger to Devara in Telugu-speaking nations, loyal Jr NTR fans push for a carefully chosen, clash-free release date to ensure a smooth launch and maximum box office profits.

The ambiguity surrounding Devara's release date has fans eagerly anticipating the decision of the production team. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, this riveting action saga stars Janhvi Kapoor as Jr NTR's romantic interest, and Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth recently finished filming his forthcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It is Rajinikanth's 170th film. The actor last appeared in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam.

Last Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

