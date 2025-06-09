Fan Urges Paresh Rawal To Join Hera Pheri 3; Here's How He Responded

Hyderabad: Acclaimed actor Paresh Rawal has exited the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, leading to confusion from fans and shock from the film industry. Rawal played the legendary Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, known colloquially as Babu Bhaiya.

As a result of his abrupt exit from the third installment to the franchise, many fans turned to social media to ask him to return. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Sir please think once again to join Hera Pheri movie. You are the hero of this movie." Paresh Rawal responded quickly and clearly. He wrote, "NO ... There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri." His message underlined the importance of the trio: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and himself in making Hera Pheri the success it is.

Earlier, Rawal clarified the reason behind his exit. Contrary to rumours, he said there were no creative differences with director Priyadarshan. In a statement on X, Rawal said, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan."

He also mentioned that his lawyer had sent a formal response to the film's producers regarding his exit. "Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," he added. The news of Rawal's exit has also affected co-star Suniel Shetty, who played Shyam in the original films. Shetty said he was "heartbroken" and shocked. He strongly believes the film cannot go forward without Paresh Rawal. "It doesn't work without Babu Bhaiya," Shetty said. As of now, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain. Fans continue to hope for a reunion of the original trio that made the franchise legendary.