Fan Of The Recruit? Here Are 5 Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

Hyderabad: The gripping spy thriller The Recruit, known for its blend of espionage, action, comedy, and romance, has garnered considerable attention from viewers on Netflix. After the finale of the second season, which just had six episodes compared to the eight in Season 1, fans are eagerly anticipating news of a potential third season. The series follows Noah Centineo as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who gets tangled in high-stakes international conflicts and dangerous graymail situations.

With a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Recruit stands out as one of Netflix’s best original spy thrillers. Its success lies in its ability to balance intense action, complex relationships, and witty humour, making it appealing to a wide range of audiences. However, as viewers await updates on a possible third season, here are five similar shows to keep you entertained in the meantime:

1. Slow Horses

Where to Watch: Apple TV+ & Prime Video Add-On

Slow Horses - a mix of action and dark comedy, is a drama series created by Will Smith. This British spy thriller is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels and follows a group of demoted MI5 agents working under the grumpy yet brilliant Jackson Lamb, portrayed by Gary Oldman. Despite their fall from grace, these agents find themselves entangled in dangerous missions that test their skills and resilience. With a stellar cast including Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses offers a sharp, thrilling ride for espionage enthusiasts.

2. The Night Agent

Where to Watch: Netflix

A spy conspiracy action thriller drama series, The Night Agent is created by Shawn Ryan. Based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name, the Netflix series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he begins working in the White House and quickly becomes engaged in a hazardous plot involving persons at the highest levels of the United States government. Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, and Phoenix Raei feature in The Night Agent.

3. Bodyguard

Where to Watch: Netflix & Rent on Prime Video

This British political thriller, created by Jed Mercurio, is based around David Budd, a war hero who transitions to a police officer, tasked to protect a questionable politician. Going through this mesh of politics, intrigue, and personal tragedy, Budd deals with threats of a catastrophic nature. Richard Madden's intense performance and the show's nail-biting suspense make Bodyguard a standout series for those who love political thrillers.

4. Chuck

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, Chuck is a spy action comedy-drama series. Chuck Bartowski, a young man with no direction in life, is the focus of the NBC series. His life is quickly turned upside down when he unintentionally downloads highly classified government secrets into his brain, making him extremely valuable to both the CIA and the NSA in completing their critical missions. Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Adam Baldwin, Ryan McPartlin, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Scott Krinsky, Vik Sahay, Julia Ling, and Bonita Friedericy all feature in Chuck.

5. Jack Ryan

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Based on Tom Clancy's legendary figure, Jack Ryan follows the titular CIA analyst, played by John Krasinski, as he undertakes risky foreign assignments. Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland created the series, which features political intrigue, heart-pounding action, and riveting character development. With a solid supporting cast that includes Wendell Pierce and Noomi Rapace, Jack Ryan is ideal for anyone looking for an action-packed spy thriller.

Whether you're drawn to Slow Horses' sharp wit, Bodyguard's intense drama, or Jack Ryan's fast-paced action, these shows will keep you engaged as you wait for The Recruit's eventual return. Each series takes a different approach to the espionage genre, so there's something for everyone who likes thrillers.