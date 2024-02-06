Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda Teases Fans with Nandanandanaa Song Promo; Reveals Release Date

Hyderabad: The film Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. The first song, Nanda Nandanaa, a Sid Sriram song, composed by Gopi Sundar and with lyrics by Ananth Sriram, will be released on February 7. Ahead of the song release, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, the film's lead actors, shared the lyrical promo for the upcoming track Nandanandanaa on Monday night.

The promotional video opens with Vijay happy and blushing while Mrunal stands nearby. The clip then shows Mrunal affectionately looking at Vijay. The little video concludes with Vijay Deverakonda grooving in a metro train. Sid Sriram's vocals for Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's family emotional love drama raised anticipation for both the song and the film.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is set to be released on April 5 this year. Parasuram took a long sabbatical following Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata before bringing Family Star under the SVC banner. The film marks Vijay's maiden project with Mrunal Thakur, one of Tollywood's most popular beauties. Mrunal took over for Sreeleela as the latter was unable to modify the dates.

Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, this family romantic-action drama stars Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee in prominent parts, among others. Vijay's fans eagerly await the release of Family Star as the actor had a string of flops with Liger and Kushi, and is now determined to get back on track. The film is shot by K.U. Mohanan, edited by Marthand K Venkatesh edited it, and art direction looked after by A.S. Prakash. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish.

Talking about Vijay's line up of films, the actor will also appear in the action drama VD 12, directed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The Kushi actor is also scheduled to make a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction thriller Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others.