Family Star Trailer Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's Chemistry Spells Magic in Comedy Drama

The trailer for the highly anticipated multilingual film Family Star is finally out. The trailer of Parsuram Petla's directorial was unveiled on Thursday. The film features Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. It is set to enter theatres on April 5.

The trailer for Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming flick Family Star was released on 28 March. The film helmed by Parasuram Petla, best known for Geetha Govindam, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly anticipated film Family Star is finally out. The trailer of Parsuram Petla's directorial was unveiled on Thursday. The film features Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. It is set to enter theatres on April 5.

The trailer depicts Deverakonda as a working-class hero who turns to violence if his family is harmed. He is shown as a middle-class individual shattering thugs' bones in style. The 2 minute 26 seconds video circles around Vijay's struggles as he tries hard to woo Mrunal. The film marks their maiden collaboration. Their fresh pairing, however, is a delight to watch on screen.

Earlier, the film's songs Nandanadana, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa and Madhuramu Kadha heightened the buzz around the film, and now the film's trailer has added to the craze. The trailer of the family drama is filled with action, drama, comedy and romance in equal measures.

Family Star is Vijay Deverakonda and Parsuram's second collaboration, following Geetha Govindam (2018). The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, who will make a special appearance in the flick. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the label Sri Venkateswara Creations. The technical crew for the film includes KU Mohanan as the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. It is both written and directed by Parsuram.

Petla last directed the Mahesh Babu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kushi, which was a moderate success. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur was last seen opposite Nani in Hi Nanna.

