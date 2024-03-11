Family Star Song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa: Vijay-Mrunal Tease Wedding Anthem, Release Date Unveiled

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated Telugu movie Family Star are all set to release its second single, titled Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, after the success of the first single Nandanandanaa. On Monday, the makers took to social media and shared a poster of the upcoming song, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, along with the release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the second song's poster with a caption that read, "The wedding season is here and it calls for a new charbuster addition to the wedding playlist. #FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa out on 12th March #FamilyStarOnApril5th."

The first song Nandanandanaa has already generated excitement with its touching melody composed by the talented Gopi Sundar. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the second single, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, which is touted to be a captivating wedding track. Save the date for March 12, 2024, when the long-awaited second single will delight listeners with its melodious tunes.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Besides the impressive main cast, the film features a talented ensemble including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, and a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, Family Star is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, offering a delightful cinematic spectacle for audiences across different languages.