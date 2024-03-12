Family Star Song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa: Vijay-Mrunal's Track Is Bound to the New Wedding Anthem

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Family Star Song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa: Vijay-Mrunal's Track Is Bound to the New Wedding Anthem

Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, second track from Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Family Star is out now. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the film is set hit big screens on April 5.

Hyderabad: The new song from Family Star, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur is out now. Second to be out from the film's album, the song is expected to be a lovely duet set during wedding festivities. Gopi Sundar provides the music, with Sriram writing the lyrics and Mangli and Karthik lending their voices. Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa is seemingly poised to become a favorite at weddings this season.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa lyrical video showcases vibrant visuals from various traditional Telugu wedding ceremonies, with Vijay and Mrunal dressed in wedding attire and showing off their dance skills. This collaboration between Vijay and director Parasuram Petla, who previously worked together on Geetha Govindam in 2018, is reminiscent of their earlier hit wedding song, Vachindamma. It appears they're aiming to recreate that success with another catchy tune.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Before Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, the makers released the track Nanda Nandanaa and a teaser featuring Vijay as a family man with a tough exterior. The teaser reveals Vijay's character's dedication to protecting his family, even if it means resorting to violence. He's depicted handling household chores and spending time with family members. At the end of the teaser, he encounters Mrunal Thakur's character, who asks for a ride to her college, to which he amusingly responds, "Buy me a litre of petrol, I will certainly drop you."

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Family Star is the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Alongside them, the film features Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, with a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, the movie is set to release on April 5, 2024.

Read More

  1. 'Yeh Toh VD Ka Cap Hai': Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's IG Posts Leave Fans Curious
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Dubs Rashmika Mandanna 'Most Possessive' in Jest, Read Why
  3. 'Looking for a Script Together': Rashmika Mandanna on Working with Vijay Deverakonda Again
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.