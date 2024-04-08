Family Star Box Office Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Maintains Pace, Crosses Rs 10 Cr Mark

Vijay Deverakonda's film Family Star starring Mrunal Thakur breached the Rs 10 crore mark on its third day of release at the box office. The film marking Vijay and Mrunal's first collaboration hit the theatres on April 5.

Hyderabad: Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres on April 5, 2024. The film has been earning a decent number at the box office. The Vijay and Mrunal starrer closed its first weekend at more than Rs 10 crore in total collections.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed approximately Rs 3 crore in theatres on its first Sunday. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 11.95 crores. As per the same portal, the Telugu occupancy rate was 26.94 percent, while the Tamil version had 19.83 percent occupancy on April 7.

The family drama opened in theatres with Rs 5.75 crore. Since then the film has been raking in the range of Rs 3 to 5 crore. Despite the fact that it was the weekend and there had been no major releases thus far, the picture could not bank on the opportunity. The film marks Vijay's second venture with Family Star director Parasuram Petla, having earlier worked in their big 2018 hit Geetha Govindam.

The actor, prior to the film's release, was optimistic that family Star would be well received because the character he plays in it is similar to many real-life people he has met. He was also delighted to work with Mrunal Thakur on this film. Family Star tells the story of a middle-class man who is overly concerned about his family, which causes him to lose his temper. However, as Mrunal's character enters his life as a love interest, he then transforms.

Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in key parts with Rashmika Mandanna making a guest cameo.

