Family Star Box Office Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda - Mrunal Thakur's Family Drama Registers Fall

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is back on the big screen with Family Star, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film follows Govardhan, a man from a middle-class family who wants to live a luxurious life but must cope with ego in relationships. Family Star has received a favourable reception from the audiences and fared well at the box office on the opening day. However, on the second day, the film dwindled.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Based on early estimations, Family Star earned Rs 4 crore on day two, as reported by Industry tracker Sacnilk. The film grossed Rs 5.75 crore on its first day, bringing its total to Rs 9.75 crore. As per Sacnilk, Family Star had an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 38.45% on Saturday. Night shows had the highest occupancy (40.92%), followed by afternoon shows (40.85%). The morning shows had 37.21% occupancy, while the evening shows had 34.81%.

The family drama is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the label Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film hit theatres in cinemas on April 5. It marks Vijay and Mrunal's first-ever collaboration, while the former's second collaboration with director Parasuram Petla. Apart from the lead stars, the film features Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in key roles, with Divyansha Kaushik making a guest appearance.

Vijay Deverakonda most recently appeared in Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His upcoming film is titled VD 12, but little is known about it. Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, alongside Nani. She now has Pooja Meri Jaan in her kitty.