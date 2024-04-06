Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Opens below Expectations

Hyderabad: The first day box office collection of Family Star is a cause for concern, as the romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur had a slow start in ticket sales. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore nett across India on its opening day. This opening figure is notably lower compared to Vijay's recent films, marking one of his weakest starts in recent years.

Before its release, box office projections by Ormax Media had estimated that Family Star would earn around Rs 10.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the film fell short of expectations, achieving only half of the projected earnings. The movie is also facing strong competition from Siddu Jonnalagadda's comedy drama Tillu Square, which is expected to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Vijay Deverakonda's previous releases like Kushi, Liger, Dear Comrade, and World Famous Lover all had significantly higher opening numbers, often reaching double digits. Have a look at how these films performed in its opening day at the box office.

Kushi - Rs 15.25 crore

Liger - Rs 15.95 crore

Dear Comrade - Rs 11.90 crore

World Famous Lover - Rs 7 crore

The Family Star, which was originally scheduled for release during Sankranthi but was postponed to avoid competition, now faces the challenge of improving its performance over the next few days.

For Vijay Deverakonda, this film holds particular significance as he hasn't seen a major hit since Taxiwaala in 2018. Despite his strong fan base usually translating into promising box office numbers, the collections of his recent films have not matched the excitement generated before their release.

Family Star reunites director Parsuram Petla's with Vijay for the second time after their blockbuster hit Geetha Govindam in 2018. The film also marks Mrunal Thakur's first collaboration with Vijay, following her success in two Telugu films—Hi Nanna with Nani and Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan.