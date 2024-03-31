Family Star Advance Booking Opens: Will Vijay-Mrunal's Romantic Drama Take an Extraordinary Start?

Hyderabad: The anticipation is high as advance bookings for Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, are now open. With Family Star set to hit screens on April 5, coinciding with Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, fans are eager to see if pre-sales for the film kick off with a bang.

Just a week before its release, the trailer gave a taste of the romantic drama awaiting us. Songs like Nandanandanaa, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, and Madhuramu Kadha have already set the perfect mood for this family entertainer, amplifying excitement among audiences. Now, with advance bookings open, fans can secure their seats for this entertaining ride.

The makers, in a social media post, shared a captivating poster featuring Mrunal and Vijay, urging fans to be a part of the journey, saying, "Watch the story of a STAR who is one among & one within us all 🌟 Bookings open for #FamilyStar. Book your tickets now ❤️‍🔥 🎟️ https://bit.ly/FamilyStarTickets Grand release worldwide on April 5th."

With the clock ticking down, now is the perfect time to grab your tickets for Family Star. Directed by Parasuram Petla, this film marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Alongside a talented cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, there's also a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi promises a release that Vijay Deverakonda fans have been waiting since Geetha Govindam. So VD fans, book your tickets now!