Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead In Guwahati, Murder Suspected

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, up-and-coming actor Rohit Basfore was found dead on Sunday night under mysterious circumstances. His body was found in a water body near the Garbhanga forest area of Guwahati. The Bollywood actor was known for his appearance in popular web series such as Eken Babu, Kark Rogue and Mafia, and was working on The Family Man 3.

As per his family members, Rohit had left Baraspara, at around 12:30 pm on Sunday to meet some friends - one of whom was associated with Amar Gymnastics in Bharlu. Later in the day, they lost contact with him. A friend of the actor messaged in night informing them that Rohit had had "an accident". But they found his body at a private hospital which led them to be suspicious.

The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) had retrieved Rohit's body from a pond near his home. He was then rushed to the GMCH (Guwahati Medical College Hospital). Although the official post-mortem was not revealed, photographs taken of the scene indicated clear marks of damage to his head and face, which were not typical of an accidental fall.

Rohit had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a month ago. He was a professionally trained actor from Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute who started to draw attention from his role in the popular OTT series and gaining acceptance in the feature films JL50 (2020), and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (2022).

Rohit's family has alleged foul play, naming four individuals in their complaint: Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, Dharam Basfore, and Amardeep, the owner of the gymnastics center. They claim that Rohit had an argument over a parking dispute with the three accused just a week prior and had been threatened with death. The case is currently under investigation, with the four accused reportedly absconding. Police are probing the motive, and a manhunt has been launched.