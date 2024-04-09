Family Love Shines on Jaya Bachchan's 76th Birthday: Amitabh, Abhishek, Share Heartfelt Wishes

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Family Love Shines on Jaya Bachchan's 76th Birthday: Amitabh, Abhishek, Share Heartfelt Wishes

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan turns 76 today, April 9. She has received heartfelt wishes from her family, including husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 76th birthday on April 9 amidst a shower of birthday wishes and affection from her loved ones. Her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with their son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, took to their respective social media handles to convey their heartfelt wishes on this special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan posted a vintage picture of Jaya to express his love and warm wishes for his mother. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Maa, Love you (followed by a red heart emoji)."

Navya Naveli Nanda, on her part, shared a lovely snapshot with her grandmother on her Instagram Story, sending her best wishes on her birthday. The picture captured a joyful moment shared between Jaya and Navya, radiating happiness. Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nani, Love you."

Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram Story
Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a touching message for his beloved wife, Jaya Bachchan, on her special day. He wrote, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence.. (sic)"

The enduring partnership of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan has been showcased in iconic films like Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others, drawing admiration from cinema enthusiasts and fans alike. Jaya recently joined forces with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the What The Hell Navya podcast, where her candid views on various topics have resonated with audiences.

READ MORE

  1. 'Fake News' Says Amitabh Bachchan as He Attends Ispl Final amid Hospitalisation Reports - Watch
  2. Kareena Kapoor Sends Holi Wishes from Africa; Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan Revel in Festivities
  3. Jaya Bachchan Declares Rs 1,578 Cr Joint Assets with Spouse; 17 Cars, Rs 130 Cr Bank Balance

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.