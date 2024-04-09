Family Love Shines on Jaya Bachchan's 76th Birthday: Amitabh, Abhishek, Share Heartfelt Wishes

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 76th birthday on April 9 amidst a shower of birthday wishes and affection from her loved ones. Her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with their son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, took to their respective social media handles to convey their heartfelt wishes on this special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan posted a vintage picture of Jaya to express his love and warm wishes for his mother. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Maa, Love you (followed by a red heart emoji)."

Navya Naveli Nanda, on her part, shared a lovely snapshot with her grandmother on her Instagram Story, sending her best wishes on her birthday. The picture captured a joyful moment shared between Jaya and Navya, radiating happiness. Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nani, Love you."

Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a touching message for his beloved wife, Jaya Bachchan, on her special day. He wrote, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence.. (sic)"

The enduring partnership of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan has been showcased in iconic films like Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others, drawing admiration from cinema enthusiasts and fans alike. Jaya recently joined forces with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the What The Hell Navya podcast, where her candid views on various topics have resonated with audiences.