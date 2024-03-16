'Fake News' Says Amitabh Bachchan as He Attends ISPL Match with Son Abhishek - Watch

'Fake News' Says Amitabh Bachchan as He Attends ISPL Match with Son Abhishek - Watch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan addressed the circulating reports of his hospitalization as 'fake news'. The actor was spotted attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan definitively refuted false reports of poor health, thereby dispelling rumours about his hospitalization. Throughout the day on March 15, concerned fans flooded social media platforms, seeking updates on the megastar's condition, prompted by reports indicating that he had recently undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a leg clot or a blocked artery.

On the evening of that day, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were snapped at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata. This public appearance occurred shortly after news of Big B's hospital visit had come to light.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen exiting the stadium, where a curious onlooker in the crowd asks about his well-being. Initially signalling with his hands that all is well, the 81-year-old actor then verbally reassures, dismissing the health speculations as "fake news".

During the afternoon, reports on the health status of the actor started making rounds. Some sources claimed he had visited Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check-up, while others suggested he had undergone an angioplasty procedure. The purpose of the angioplasty varied across reports, with some mentioning a leg blockage and others referring to a blocked artery. Despite these speculations, official confirmation from either the hospital or Bachchan's team was lacking for most of the day.

Moving on to his upcoming projects, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in the sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD, scheduled to hit theatres in 2024. This movie features a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he is teaming up with Rajinikanth for the Tamil movie Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after their collaboration in Mukul Anand's Hum during the 1990s. Enthusiastic fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of these two iconic actors.

