Fahadh Faasil's Painkili Faces Scrutiny for Hospital Shoot Disturbance; Kerala Human Rights Commission Seeks Explanation

Hyderabad: Actor Fahadh Faasil of Aavesham has been summoned by the Kerala Human Rights Commission to provide an explanation on the filming of his upcoming production, Painkili, bankrolled by him. According to the most recent press sources, this movie was filmed at the emergency room of Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Thursday at 9 p.m. without the required authorization, which caused a lot of disruption for the patients. The commission demanded an explanation from the authorities within a week for permitting the shooting.

The commission has also requested an explanation from the superintendent of Angamaly Hospital and the district medical officer of Ernakulam. The emergency room of Angamaly Taluk Hospital had dimmed lighting during the shooting, which the Kerala Human Rights Commission reported to the authorities. Actors were among the fifty or so people in the room as medical professionals attended to patients.

According to reports, people who sought emergency care experienced difficulties as a result of the incident. Additionally, throughout the two days of filming, the camera crew asked the patients to keep quiet. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has questioned the Director of the Health Department about the situation and requested an explanation.

The Malayalam Film Producers Association has stated that they had all the necessary licences to film at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital. They claim that they paid Rs 10,000 per day for the two-day shoot. They further asserted that they did not interfere in any way with the treatment of the patients.

Producing the forthcoming Malayalam film Painkili are Jithu Madhavan, the director of Aavesham, and Fahadh Faasil. For the unversed, Aavesham turned out to be this year's biggest blockbuster in Malayalam Industry. Talking about Painkili, Sajin Gopu plays the prominent role of Ambani, Fahadh Faasil's sidekick from Aavesham. The film's screenplay is written by Jithu Madhavan in which Anaswara Rajan plays the female protagonist.