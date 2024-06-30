Fahadh Faasil's Painkili Faces Scrutiny for Hospital Shoot Disturbance; Kerala Human Rights Commission Seeks Explanation

Hyderabad: Actor Fahadh Faasil of Aavesham has been summoned by the Kerala Human Rights Commission to provide an explanation on the filming of his upcoming production, Painkili, bankrolled by him. According to the most recent press sources, this movie was filmed at the emergency room of Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Thursday at 9 p.m. without the required authorization, which caused a lot of disruption for the patients. The commission demanded an explanation from the authorities within a week for permitting the shooting.
The commission has also requested an explanation from the superintendent of Angamaly Hospital and the district medical officer of Ernakulam. The emergency room of Angamaly Taluk Hospital had dimmed lighting during the shooting, which the Kerala Human Rights Commission reported to the authorities. Actors were among the fifty or so people in the room as medical professionals attended to patients.
According to reports, people who sought emergency care experienced difficulties as a result of the incident. Additionally, throughout the two days of filming, the camera crew asked the patients to keep quiet. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has questioned the Director of the Health Department about the situation and requested an explanation.