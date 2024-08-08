ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fahadh Faasil, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Make Epic Trio on Vettaiyan sets in Birthday Special Poster

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 8, 2024

Actor Fahadh Faasil turned a year older on Thursday. To commemorate his birthday, Vettaiyan makers shared a poster from the film featuring the legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan with the birthday guy.

Hyderabad: In honour of Fahadh Faasil's 42nd birthday, the makers of Vettaiyan shared a stunning photo of the actor alongside Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The birthday poster was shared on the official handle of Lyca Productions on Thursday. The poster shows Fahadh joining the acting legends from their respective film industries.

Along with the photo, the makers wrote, "Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, superstar Rajinikanth & Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Vettaiyan." Lyca Productions released the unseen photo from the upcoming film, Vettaiyan, which includes an ensemble cast comprising some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

The photo was shared to mark Fahadh's birthday as the makers had earlier hinted at a massive birthday surprise on the official handle. In the previously shared photo, makers dropped his first look from he upcoming film. Sharing the poster, they wrote: "Team VETTAIYAN 🕶️ wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. 🎉 Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. 🎭 May this year bring even more incredible roles and success."

The Malayalam actor seems to be playing the part of an urban simpleton. He appears to be a happy-go-lucky guy who will most likely find himself in a high-stakes predicament. According to reports, Fahadh has numerous scenes with Rajinikanth, delivering light-hearted moments in the film. TJ Gnanavel wrote and directed Vettaiyan, which features a star-studded supporting cast.

One of the film's highlights is Amitabh and Rajinikanth's onscreen reunion after more than three decades; their last film together being Hum, which was released in 1991. Vettaiyan also features Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, among others. Manju is believed to play Rajinikanth's wife in the film. Vettaiyan is set to enter theatres in October.

