Fact Check: Priyanka Chopra In India For SS Rajamouli's Film, Not Maha Kumbh 2025

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently speculated to be heading to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh 2025. After posting a clip on her Instagram Story that captured a city view from a moving vehicle, people started to speculate more. Many assumed this was a sign she would attend the religious event. However, there's no truth to these claims.

Everyone knows Priyanka loves Indian customs and heritage. She's made trips to sacred spots, including Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the past. This time though, her India trip isn't about the Kumbh Mela. It's all about her return to Indian movies.

Priyanka Chopra's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

She arrived in Hyderabad a couple of days ago, sparking excitement among her fans. On Instagram, she shared snippets of her journey, travelling from Toronto to Hyderabad via Dubai, with a simple 'Om' emoji as the caption. Adding to the buzz, she paired the post with a thoughtful music choice. Dressed in a chic brown hoodie and yellow baseball cap, Priyanka looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out of the airport.

The real reason for her visit is her involvement in SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Priyanka has landed a role alongside Telegu actor Mahesh Babu in what promises to be an exciting film. The makers reportedly chose Priyanka as their top choice for the female lead due to her global popularity. An insider told a news agency, "The script is finished, and filming will begin in April 2025."

Priyanka's last Bollywood movie was The Sky Is Pink in 2016. With her return to Indian cinema in such a high-profile project, fans have much to look forward to. Meanwhile, rumours of her visit to the Kumbh have been firmly debunked.