Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives X Review: Seema Sajdeh And Shalini Passi Shine But Does The New Season Deliver?

Hyderabad: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, the third season of the popular Netflix show, premiered on Friday, October 18. It introduced new entrants Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, who joined the original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari Soni. However, reviews from fans on social media suggest that this latest season may not live up to the expectations set by the previous two.

Fans who binged the show on the release day shared their first impressions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers appreciated the addition of the Delhi-based newcomers, others expressed disappointment, describing the season as lacking the fun and drama that characterised earlier episodes.

A common theme among the comments was the lack of originality. One viewer tweeted, "One episode down, and I'm bored. Will slog another episode and call it a night unless some wild sh*t goes down. I don't recall this show being so mind-numbing, but oh well." Another user wrote, "Series: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, Review: MEDIOCRE, Season 3 falls flat with nothing new to offer."

A tweet read, "Started the new season and must say I accidentally thought I am watching splitsvilla for a moment #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives."

Despite the criticism, there were positive reactions to the new cast members, particularly Shalini Passi. A fan wrote, "This new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This is a prime-time pass TV. Shalini Passi is a fabulous new addition!" Another said, "Just binge-watched! #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives. So far, liked Seema & the new addition Shalini."

The central theme for this season revolves around the rivalry between two of India's largest metropolitan cities, Delhi and Mumbai. The 'Delhi gang' of Riddhima, Shalini, and Kalyani brings new dynamics to the show as they face off with the 'Mumbai glam squad' over who does it better, both in terms of fashion and social influence.

With jaw-dropping fashion moments and witty comebacks, this season aims to blend the high society glam of both cities, though the early reviews suggest it may struggle to keep up with the drama of its predecessors.