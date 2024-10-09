Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 Trailer Unveils Delhi-Mumbai Rivalry with Ranbir, Saif Making Entry

Hyderabad: The excitement is palpable as the highly anticipated third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives gears up for its release on Netflix. The trailer, which dropped today, is packed with drama, humour, and the promise of a fierce face-off between the original cast and new faces. The 3-minute trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan introducing the concept, stating, "Let me tell you a tale of two cities," setting the stage for the rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi.

The returning favourites- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh- represent the Mumbai side, while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi bring fresh energy from Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor, in a lighthearted moment, teases his sister Riddhima, saying, "She is gonna really mess it up," hinting at the drama to come. This season, the stakes are higher with the inclusion of new faces and the involvement of the husbands of the original wives, including Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor.

The trailer showcases an array of Bollywood stars, featuring cameos from Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Ananya Panday, among others, further amplifying the star-studded nature of the series. Fans of the show can expect a blend of chaos and heartfelt moments as the trailer highlights an emotional conversation between Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima, reflecting on their shared loss after Rishi Kapoor's passing. Neetu poignantly states, "After papa, Riddhima, I used to shake," to which Riddhima responds, "We do not really show our emotions but from inside we are still hurting." This glimpse into their personal lives adds a layer of depth to the entertainment-focused narrative.

The new season promises to deliver more than just glitz and glamour; it aims to explore the lives of these women as they navigate their personal and professional journeys in the spotlight. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives first premiered on November 27, 2020, and quickly gained popularity for its candid portrayal of the lives of Bollywood's elite. The second season followed on September 2, 2022. Now, Season 3 is set to premiere on October 18, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.